Harley-Davidson suspends Russia operations, bike shipments
Volvo and General Motors are also suspending vehicle exports to Russia.
Harley-Davidson is suspending its business in Russia and all bike shipments to the country in response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
"In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country," a spokesperson for the motorcycle manufacturer told FOX Business in a statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HOG
|HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC.
|39.88
|-1.41
|-3.40%
While Harley-Davidson does not provide specific motorcycle sales figures by country, its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which includes Russia, accounted for 31% of 2021 motorcycle sales and 36.9% of 2020 sales.
In addition to Harley-Davidson, Volvo and General Motors are suspending vehicle exports to Russia.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS CO.
|44.35
|-2.37
|-5.07%
|VLVLY
|VOLVO AB
|17.94
|-1.15
|-6.02%
|DMLRY
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
|18.25
|-1.17
|-6.02%
Meanwhile, Daimler Truck owner Mercedes-Benz Group said it is looking at legal avenues to divest the 15% stake it holds in Russian truck maker Kamaz, Reuters reported.