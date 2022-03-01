Harley-Davidson suspends Russia operations, bike shipments

Harley-Davidson is suspending its business in Russia and all bike shipments to the country in response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

"In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country," a spokesperson for the motorcycle manufacturer told FOX Business in a statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis."

While Harley-Davidson does not provide specific motorcycle sales figures by country, its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which includes Russia, accounted for 31% of 2021 motorcycle sales and 36.9% of 2020 sales.

In addition to Harley-Davidson, Volvo and General Motors are suspending vehicle exports to Russia.

