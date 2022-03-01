Tesla offering free charging near Ukraine to help evacuees

Tesla is opening up some of its supercharging stations near Ukraine to assist in the evacuation of the war-torn country.

The automaker doesn't operate any chargers, sales or service outlets in the country itself, but has informed owners in the area via the Tesla app that stations in Trzebownisko, Poland, Košice, Slovakia, and both Miskolc and Debrecen, Hungary, are now providing free charges to Tesla and non-Tesla owners.

"We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location," the message posted on Teslarati said. It continued: "As always, tap any site on your car's touchscreen to see current pricing. Safe travels."

Tesla last year began making its stations in Europe compatible with vehicles from other brands, but it's not clear if the four listed have been updated with the new equipment.

Tesla often provides temporary free charging during weather emergencies, but this is the first time it has done it during a military conflict.

Despite Tesla not yet officially operating in Ukraine or Russia, some locals have imported the brand's cars and the map of charging stations shows several proposed locations in each country.

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov on Monday also confirmed that Elon Musk's SpaceX had shipped several of its Starlink satellite internet receivers to the country to assist in the case of local internet blackouts.