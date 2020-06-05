Coronavirus pandemic hit these occupations the hardest: Survey
Not even health care workers’ jobs were immune to COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire U.S. economy, but some industries have been hit harder than others.
On Monday, Gallup published data that showed which occupations were most negatively impacted by the pandemic.
For its report, Gallup used data from its COVID-19 Tracking Survey -- specifically data collected between April 17 and May 17.
The analytics firm found the percentage of layoffs, reduced hours and reduced pay, for each occupation.
People in arts and media, transportation workers, small business owners and construction workers were among the most affected occupations.
Even health care workers weren’t immune, as elective surgeries and procedures were canceled during the pandemic.
To see what other industries were impacted, here are the 10 occupations hit hardest by the coronavirus, according to Gallup.
10. Clerical or office workers
11 percent laid off
21 percent reduced hours
22 percent reduced pay
9. Health care workers
13 percent laid off
31 percent reduced hours
32 percent reduced pay
8. Installation, maintenance or repair workers
14 percent laid off
32 percent reduced hours
32 percent reduced pay
7. Manufacturing or production workers
15 percent laid off
32 percent reduced hours
36 percent reduced pay
6. Transportation workers
17 percent laid off
46 percent reduced hours
49 percent reduced pay
5. Sales workers
18 percent laid off
36 percent reduced hours
46 percent reduced pay
4. Construction or mining workers
18 percent laid off
30 percent reduced hours
38 percent reduced pay
3. Small business owners
18 percent laid off
35 percent reduced hours
64 percent reduced pay
2. Arts, design, entertainment and media workers
25 percent laid off
27 percent reduced hours
48 percent reduced pay
1. Service Workers (food servers, security guards, janitors, etc.)
34 percent laid off
41 percent reduced hours
43 percent reduced pay