Coronavirus pandemic hit these occupations the hardest: Survey

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire U.S. economy, but some industries have been hit harder than others.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Gallup published data that showed which occupations were most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

For its report, Gallup used data from its COVID-19 Tracking Survey -- specifically data collected between April 17 and May 17.

DESPITE MAY JOB SURGE, TRUCKING SECTOR STILL LOSES POSITIONS

The analytics firm found the percentage of layoffs, reduced hours and reduced pay, for each occupation.

People in arts and media, transportation workers, small business owners and construction workers were among the most affected occupations.

Even health care workers weren’t immune, as elective surgeries and procedures were canceled during the pandemic.

MAY’S UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT WAS STUNNING -- HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED, AND WHY ECONOMISTS GOT IT WRONG

To see what other industries were impacted, here are the 10 occupations hit hardest by the coronavirus, according to Gallup.

10. Clerical or office workers

11 percent laid off

21 percent reduced hours

22 percent reduced pay

9. Health care workers

13 percent laid off

31 percent reduced hours

32 percent reduced pay

8. Installation, maintenance or repair workers

14 percent laid off

32 percent reduced hours

32 percent reduced pay

7. Manufacturing or production workers

15 percent laid off

32 percent reduced hours

36 percent reduced pay

6. Transportation workers

17 percent laid off

46 percent reduced hours

49 percent reduced pay

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

5. Sales workers

18 percent laid off

36 percent reduced hours

46 percent reduced pay

4. Construction or mining workers

18 percent laid off

30 percent reduced hours

38 percent reduced pay

3. Small business owners

18 percent laid off

35 percent reduced hours

64 percent reduced pay

2. Arts, design, entertainment and media workers

25 percent laid off

27 percent reduced hours

48 percent reduced pay

1. Service Workers (food servers, security guards, janitors, etc.)

34 percent laid off

41 percent reduced hours

43 percent reduced pay

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS