Hand sanitizer recalled due to undeclared methanol

Several lots of Adam’s Polishes hand sanitizer are being recalled after federal officials discovered undeclared methanol during testing.

The Colorado-based company issued a voluntary recall of 20 lots of Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer to the consumer level in "an abundance of caution" after the FDA found one lot had contained undeclared methanol, according to the warning notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled product.

The FDA has been warning consumers and retailers since the early days of the pandemic, when sanitizing products were in high demand, that methanol is "not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects."

In July 2020, the agency said it started seeing a spike in hand sanitizer products that were testing positive for methanol contamination. The FDA was also "aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death."

Earlier this year, Best Brands Consumer Products recalled two lots of Disney-brand hand sanitizers due to the presence of benzene and methanol.

Methanol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested, according to the FDA.

The company also warned in its voluntary recall that consumer who "accidently ingest (drink) these products are at risk for methanol poisoning" and can go into a coma, have seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or die."

The recalled hand sanitizer had been packaged in 4-oz., 8-oz. 16-oz., and 1-gallon bottles, which were distributed nationwide and available online from June 2020 through March 2022.

Consumers can email an image of their bottle to Adam’s Polishes to request a credit.