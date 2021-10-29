Hand sanitizer recalled after being exposed to 'several impurities'

Multiple lots of hand sanitizers are being recalled after traces of "several impurities" were found during testing, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Artnaturals is voluntarily recalling 10 lots of its 8-oz. Scent Free Hand Sanitizer out of an abundance of caution due to the fact that one manufacturing lot was exposed to impurities, according to the recall notice.

It's the second time in a month that Artnaturals hand sanitizer products have come under fire for being potentially dangerous, according to federal health officials.

Representatives for Artnaturals have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

"Exposure to the impurities found can happen naturally in our surrounding environments through inhalation, oral consumption and skin absorption," the notice read. However, long-term exposure to impurities can potentially result in cancers such as leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, the notice continued.

To date, there have been no side effects reported from the recalled product.

The company took immediate action to address the situation after being notified by federal health officials, the notice said.

The recall comes just weeks after federal health officials urged consumers to avoid certain Artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with cancer-causing chemicals.

At the beginning of October, the FDA said it found "unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants" in certain Artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizers.

"The exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown," according to the agency. However, benzene is a chemical that can cause certain types of cancer in humans. Likewise, studies show that acetaldehyde may also cause cancer in consumers and could led to "serious illness or death."

Additionally, acetal can cause irritation in the upper respiratory tract, the eyes and the skin.