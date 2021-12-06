Ham, pepperoni products shipped nationwide recalled over possible listeria contamination

More than 200,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., issued the recall after being notified by health officials that "product sampling reported positive listeria monocytogenes results," according to the FSIS.

The FSIS listed out the 17 products affected by the recall, which were produced on various dates and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

"When available," the FSIS will provide a retail distribution list online, according to Alexander & Hornung.

"We are committed to producing the highest quality product, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall a limited amount of further processed items," Gary Malenke, senior vice president of plant operations for Alexander & Hornung, told FOX Business.

The affected products can be identified by the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

To date, there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

However, "food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns," according to the FSIS.

Some symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions which can be followed by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, the FSIS said.

However, "serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems." the FSIS added.

If consumers are concerned about an injury or illness, the FSIS says to contact a health care provider.