Halloween candy: M&Ms, Reese's and Sour Patch Kids among the top

Many Americans have already loaded up on candy to hand out to Halloween trick-or-treaters later this week.

In the lead up to the highly-anticipated holiday, an analysis published this month by CandyStore.com found some candies are more popular than others for Halloween on the national-level.

It reported M&M’s ranked No. 1 across the country, topping other candies for Halloween. The "first time" first-place ranking for M&M’s marked a divergence from Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup holding that title, the candy seller said.

CandyStore.com said it formulated its national ranking of "most popular" Halloween candies with 17 years worth of data from its bulk candy sales. It paid particular attention to the months preceding the annual holiday.

The following sweets made the top five "most popular" across the country, according to CandyStore.com:

1. M&M’s

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

3. Sour Patch Kids

4. Skittles

5. Starburst

Of the top five, three of the brands – M&M’s, Skittles and Starburst – belong to Mars, Inc. Reese’s, the second-place holder, is a Hershey product, while Mondelez International makes Sour Patch Kids.

Hot Tamales, Candy Corn, Hershey Kisses, Hershey Mini Bars and Butterfingers have also been frequently purchased for Halloween, placing No. 6 through No. 10 respectively on the national-level, per CandyStore.com.

Hershey had the most products appear in the candy seller’s top-ten ranking.

CandyStore.com’s analysis further showed the popularity of candies varied depending on the state.

In California, for example, people gravitated toward M&M’s the most. Nebraska’s No. 1 was Sour Patch Kids. Jolly Ranchers ranked first for Georgia. Meanwhile, Massachusetts favored Butterfingers.

Halloween, enjoyed by adults and children alike, will take place Thursday this year.

Purchases of Halloween candy were expected to amount to $3.5 billion this year, the National Retail Federation forecasted in September.

A separate September survey from the National Confectioners Association pegged the percentage of Americans welcoming trick-or-treaters who intended to offer candy at 97%.

Halloween trick-or-treaters can expect to get two or three pieces of candy from two-thirds of such people, it said.

In addition to Halloween, Easter and Valentine’s Day are also some big holidays for candy sales.