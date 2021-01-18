Gwyneth Paltrow's 'vagina' candle explodes in UK woman's home: report

This Gwyneth Paltrow candle didn’t pass the smell test, according to a report.

A “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle that the actress peddles on Goop exploded into flames in the living room of a U.K. woman who won the odoriferous product in a quiz, the Sun reported.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Jody Thompson, 50, told the outlet.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” the media consultant from Kilburn, North London, added.

Thompson, who lives with her partner, David Snow, said they threw the flaming candle out the front door.

“It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” she said.

Paltrow, 48, launched the $75 candle emitting her private scent in January 2020.

Scent notes include geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed, according to her online store.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP,” reads the website. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle.)”

This content originally appeared in the New York Post.