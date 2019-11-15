Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop releases holiday gift guides with bizarre selections

‘Tis the season for giving -- and the guides to inspire your purchases along the way.

Following the footsteps of Neiman Marcus and Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop released its own set of holiday gift guides.

The lifestyle brand -- which was founded in 2008 by the now-47-year-old actress -- released 10 categorized guides, including “The Wellness Junkie’s Gift Guide,” “Gifts for the One Who Has Everything,” “The Kid’s Gift Guide,” and “The Lover’s Gift Guide.”

The company also has a self-described “Ridiculous but Awesome,” list which has many of the most bizarre recommendations including a $110,000 “Modular Prefab Home” from Precht, a $33,000 double offset smoker from Mill Scale, and a $25,000 custom plant music installation from Data Garden.

For a peek at some of the other picks, here are five other bizarre items on Goop’s holiday gift guide.

Brass Fire Extinguisher from Safe-T - $250.00

In describing the luxury item, Goop writes, in part: “Because yes, even something as practical and purposeful as say, a fire extinguisher, can skew sexy.”

Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 from HigherDOSE - $500

According to Goop, this blanket can burn up to 600 calories per hour and has layers of amethyst, tourmaline and charcoal in it.

Recovery Boot System Normatec - $1,295.00

These boots can give your legs a pressure massage, either to give your legs a warm-up or to recover after exercising. You can control the pressure with a remote control, according to Goop.

Four in a Row Wonderstone Marble Set from Edie Parker - $1,495.00

The classic game of Connect Four has been brought to another level with this $1,495 set.

Restraining Arts Kit from Kiki de Montparnasse - $1,350.00

Goop describes this set as a “beginner’s guide to BDSM” -- though it will certainly cost you.