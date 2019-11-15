Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop releases holiday gift guides with bizarre selections

The gifts include a ‘sexy’ fire extinguisher and a BDSM ‘restraining arts kit’

By FOXBusiness
‘Tis the season for giving -- and the guides to inspire your purchases along the way.

Following the footsteps of Neiman Marcus and Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop released its own set of holiday gift guides.

The lifestyle brand -- which was founded in 2008 by the now-47-year-old actress -- released 10 categorized guides, including “The Wellness Junkie’s Gift Guide,” “Gifts for the One Who Has Everything,” “The Kid’s Gift Guide,” and “The Lover’s Gift Guide.”

The company also has a self-described “Ridiculous but Awesome,” list which has many of the most bizarre recommendations including a $110,000 “Modular Prefab Home” from Precht, a $33,000 double offset smoker from Mill Scale, and a $25,000 custom plant music installation from Data Garden.

Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop in 2008. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

For a peek at some of the other picks, here are five other bizarre items on Goop’s holiday gift guide.

Brass Fire Extinguisher from Safe-T - $250.00

The Safe-T brass fire extinguisher is selling for $250. (Goop)

In describing the luxury item, Goop writes, in part: “Because yes, even something as practical and purposeful as say, a fire extinguisher, can skew sexy.”

Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 from HigherDOSE - $500

This infrared sauna blanket costs $500. (Goop)

According to Goop, this blanket can burn up to 600 calories per hour and has layers of amethyst, tourmaline and charcoal in it.

Recovery Boot System Normatec - $1,295.00

You can use a remote to control the pressure massage that these boots will give to your legs after a workout. (Goop)

These boots can give your legs a pressure massage, either to give your legs a warm-up or to recover after exercising. You can control the pressure with a remote control, according to Goop.

Four in a Row Wonderstone Marble Set from Edie Parker -  $1,495.00

This is an ultra-luxury version of the classic game of Connect Four. (Goop)

The classic game of Connect Four has been brought to another level with this $1,495 set.

Restraining Arts Kit from Kiki de Montparnasse -  $1,350.00

This "Restraining Arts Kit" includes wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs and a leather-bound paddle. (Goop)

Goop describes this set as a “beginner’s guide to BDSM” -- though it will certainly cost you.