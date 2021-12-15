Guy Fieri honored by National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

This famous chef just got promoted from mayor to ambassador.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation named Guy Fieri as its 2021 Ambassador of Hospitality. Fieri was named due to his work as a "leader, advocate and role model" for current and future restaurant workers.

A panel of judges selected Fieri due his work with several charities and helping to highlight the struggles that chefs and restaurants faced during the pandemic. In a press release, the NRAEF cited the Guy Fieri Foundation for serving more than 120,000 meals from its Rescue Trailer during the California wildfires.

Fieri said, "I'm truly honored to receive the Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality award from the National Restaurant Association and the Educational Foundation. Restaurants feed more than just our stomachs, they nourish our communities, and supporting the hard-working people behind these businesses is more important now than ever," said Fieri.

Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF, explained that Fieri’s leadership and work to help restaurants and their workers during the pandemic represented the spirit of the award.

"During these challenging times, Guy's mission to support our industry and restaurant workers from all backgrounds is more important than ever," Gifford said. "He is an inspiring leader and exceptional example for us all as we work together to get our communities and restaurant workers back on their feet, and back to building futures in this industry of limitless opportunity."

Greg Cook, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Institutional for Ecolab, congratulated Fieri on the award.

"Through thick and thin, Guy has championed the unique voice of restaurant workers, and the pandemic has been no exception," he said. "We're proud to have partnered with him on the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and thank him for his dedication to raising awareness and donations for this important cause."