The Business of Food

Guinness recalls non-alcoholic beer weeks after launch over safety concerns

The Diageo-owned brewer is recalling Guinness 0.0 as a 'precautionary' measure

This sober beer turned out to be a buzzkill.

Guinness is recalling cans of its non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0, urging consumers not to drink them and removing the beverages from supermarket and store shelves weeks after launching, the brewer said Wednesday.

Guinness is recalling cans of its non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0. (Guinness)

The Diageo-owned brand explained that the recall was a “precautionary” measure because of “a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.”

“The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands,” a spokesperson for Guinness told FOX Business in a statement.

GUINNESS LAUNCHES FIRST ALCOHOL-FREE BEER

The recall will only impact British consumers, as the affected beer did not go on sale in Ireland or the U.S. Anyone who happened to purchase a Guinness 0.0 is advised not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

“We are sorry that this happened,” the spokesperson said.

ALCOHOL SALES IMPROVE WITH CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASING AT BARS, RESTAURANTS: DIAGEO 

The sober brew caused a stir when it was announced last month as the beer company’s first-ever nonalcoholic beer, and said to boast “the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavor and unique dark color of Guinness,” Diego described.

The Guinness 0.0 is brewed like a regular Guinness using the same ingredients – water, barley, hops and yeast — before alcohol is removed through a cold-filtration process.

