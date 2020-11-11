This sober beer turned out to be a buzzkill.

Guinness is recalling cans of its non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0, urging consumers not to drink them and removing the beverages from supermarket and store shelves weeks after launching, the brewer said Wednesday.

The Diageo-owned brand explained that the recall was a “precautionary” measure because of “a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.”

“The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands,” a spokesperson for Guinness told FOX Business in a statement.

The recall will only impact British consumers, as the affected beer did not go on sale in Ireland or the U.S. Anyone who happened to purchase a Guinness 0.0 is advised not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

“We are sorry that this happened,” the spokesperson said.

The sober brew caused a stir when it was announced last month as the beer company’s first-ever nonalcoholic beer, and said to boast “the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavor and unique dark color of Guinness,” Diego described.

The Guinness 0.0 is brewed like a regular Guinness using the same ingredients – water, barley, hops and yeast — before alcohol is removed through a cold-filtration process.

