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Ground stop lifted at major DC-area airports after chemical odor disrupts air traffic control

Flights resume but major delays linger across DC-area airports

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A ground stop issued at several airports in the Washington, D.C., region on Friday has been lifted after a chemical odor disrupted air traffic control operations.

The temporary ground stop affected Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC), according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later downgraded the alert to ground delays for the Washington-area airports as operations gradually resumed.

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Sean Duffy in Newark airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a news conference in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FAA website showed significant delays as of 8:40 p.m. Friday, including average ground delays of about 222 minutes at DCA and more than 150 minutes at BWI.

Earlier in the day, Duffy said the FAA was investigating a strong odor detected at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility, which manages air traffic in the area..

"[FAA] is working to address the source of a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON that is impacting operations at the three airports," he said.

MAJOR AIRPORTS ISSUE GROUND STOPS DUE TO AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER STAFFING SHORTAGES AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Air Traffic Control tower at DCA

An FAA air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Oct. 28, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TRACON, located in Warrenton, Virginia, provides air traffic control services across the Baltimore-Washington and Richmond-Charlottesville areas, according to FOX 5.

An FAA spokesperson confirmed the ground stop was implemented after a strong chemical smell at the facility affected some air traffic controllers.

"The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers," the spokesperson said.

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Passengers walk at Dulles International Airport in November.

Passengers walk at Dulles International Airport Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Airport officials said flights are now resuming, though passengers should expect lingering delays as airlines work through the backlog.

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"Airlines are once again resuming regular operations and preparing departures. Expect residual delays this evening," BWI Airport said in a post on X. "For flight-specific updates, please confirm flight status with your airline. We appreciate the patience of passengers impacted by the delays."