Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

JetBlue
Published | Updated

JetBlue resumes operations after brief nationwide FAA ground stop

The pause lasted for less than an hour

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday morning at the airline’s request, according to an advisory posted by the agency’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

The nationwide ground stop, which applied to all destinations and facilities, was in effect from 12:35 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET, the FAA advisory shows.

"Operations are normal after JetBlue asked the FAA to pause flights nationwide overnight because of an internal IT issue," the FAA said in a statement.

JetBlue told FOX Business in a statement: "A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations."

'SECURITY-RELATED SITUATION' GROUNDS FLIGHT TO VACATION HOT SPOT, PASSENGERS CONFINED FOR HOURS

JetBlue aircraft parked at gates and taxiways at LaGuardia Airport as a winter storm approaches New York City.

JetBlue planes at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York on Dec. 26, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ground stops temporarily prevent flights from departing while an issue is addressed, though aircraft already in the air are typically allowed to continue to their destinations. 

The brief grounding comes as airlines have grappled with technology-related disruptions in recent years.

JETBLUE FLIGHT RETURNS TO NEWARK AFTER ENGINE FAILURE, SMOKE PROMPTS EVACUATION

A passenger stands with luggage at a self-service kiosk in a JetBlue terminal area at Philadelphia International Airport.

A traveler in the JetBlue check-in area in Terminal E at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2025. (Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In October, Alaska Airlines issued a systemwide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights after a failure at its primary data center triggered a significant IT outage, leading to hundreds of cancellations over two days and disrupting travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers.

The carrier later said it was bringing in outside technical experts to strengthen its systems and "diagnose our entire IT infrastructure to ensure we are as resilient as we need to be. "

In June, American Airlines experienced a "technology issue" that disrupted operations and led to widespread delays.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER PASSENGER SCARE AS SECURITY INCIDENTS RATTLE US AIRPORTS

Three commercial passenger airplanes from different international carriers move along a runway at a major U.S. airport.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737, JetBlue Airbus A321 and Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 taxi at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Some travelers reported lengthy wait times on the tarmac as the carrier worked to resolve the problem.

The airline said a connectivity issue had affected certain systems but that it worked with partners to restore the impacted applications and return operations to normal.