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Ground stop issued at multiple D.C.-area airports after odor reported at FAA facility

Transportation secretary says odor at FAA facility is disrupting operations across Washington region

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A ground stop has been issued at several airports in the Washington, D.C., region after a strong odor was reported at Potomac TRACON, the FAA facility that manages air traffic in the area, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Friday.

The ground stop currently affects Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC), according to Duffy.

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Sean Duffy in Newark airport

Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation, during a news conference in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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"[FAA] is working to address the source of a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON that is impacting operations at the three airports, Duffy said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.