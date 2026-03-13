Ground stop issued at multiple D.C.-area airports after odor reported at FAA facility

A ground stop has been issued at several airports in the Washington, D.C., region after a strong odor was reported at Potomac TRACON, the FAA facility that manages air traffic in the area, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Friday.

The ground stop currently affects Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC), according to Duffy.

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"[FAA] is working to address the source of a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON that is impacting operations at the three airports, Duffy said.

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