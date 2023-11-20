Goya CEO says US facing a ‘war on the spirit’ this Thanksgiving

Though your Thanksgiving dinner may be less expensive this year, one of the country’s largest food suppliers warns the holiday spirit is under attack.

"We're having problems all over the world with food issues," Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday. "The price of cans went up 64%. So this out-of-control inflation is due to all that and just terrible administration. And it's not only on the working class and on fossil fuels, it's a war on the spirit."

Unanue’s comments come just days before the holiday as data shows inflation has increased by a consecutive total of 17% since President Biden’s first month in office, FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reported.

Thanksgiving dinner will be about 4.5% cheaper this year compared to 2022, but prices for the classic holiday meal still remain historically high, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual survey.

Americans can expect to spend an average of $61.17 on a feast for 10 people – about $6.12 per person – this holiday season, which is $2.88 cheaper than last year's record-high average of $64.05. Though the decrease is encouraging, the average Thanksgiving meal is still about 25% more expensive than it was in 2019.

While inflation can still be felt in food prices and slowly rising oil prices, Unanue expressed more concern around a moral and spiritual downfall of America.

"[United States Secretary of Health and Human Services] Xavier Becerra said we need to increase the production line, bringing in more of these children across the border. This is a war on spirit, away from God and a war on our world, our economy," the CEO said.

The food industry leader also commented on the state of mental health and well-being.

"Our kids, they don't value themselves. We don't value each other. We don't value life at any point of life, from beginning to end," Unanue noted.

"And all this war on the Holy Spirit is killing our spirit and depressing everyone," he continued. "And so we need to move back to God, and bring our country back and bring in Donald J. Trump."

FOX Business’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.