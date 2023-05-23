Social media could pose 'profound risk' to youth, US surgeon general warns

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for action Monday in an advisory about the impact of social media on the mental health of America's youth.

The Department of Health and Human Services said while social media may offer some benefits, there are "ample indicators" that it can also have a "profound risk of harm" to the mental well-being of children and adolescents. Notably, adolescence and childhood represent a critical stage in brain development that can make young people more susceptible to such harm.

Furthermore, up to 95% of those ages 13-17 report using a social media platform, and more than a third say they use social media "almost constantly."

The department said that Murthy is issuing the call for policymakers, tech companies, researchers, families and young people to help gain a better understanding of the full impact, maximize benefits and minimize harms.

"The most common question parents ask me is, ‘is social media safe for my kids.’ The answer is that we don't have enough evidence to say it's safe, and in fact, there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health," said Murthy.

"Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment. And for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends."

"We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis – one that we must urgently address," he stated.

The department noted that children can be affected in different ways, including based on cultural, historical and socioeconomic factors. Studies have also shown a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties and depression among youths.

While noting that more research is necessary, the department said those impacted don't have the "luxury of waiting years" to know the full extent of the technology's effects.

He recommends that policymakers take steps to strengthen safety standards and limit access toward that same goal, support digital and media literacy and fund additional research.

Associated companies are advised to more transparently assess the impact of their products on children, share data with independent researchers, make design and development decisions that prioritize safety and health and improve systems to provide effective and timely responses to complaints.

For parents of these youths, the department says they should make plans in their households, teach their children about responsible behavior and report problematic content and activity. Children and adolescents can limit time on social media platforms, block unwanted content, be careful about what information they share and reach out if they see a friend needing help or see harassment or abuse.