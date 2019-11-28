Gordon Ramsay cooks up new docuseries at iconic London hotel

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef and global television star, is pulling back the curtain to one of London's iconic luxury hotels for British broadcaster ITV.

Ramsey and his production company will take viewers behind the scenes at The Savoy over its winter season in a new five-part docuseries, according to Deadline.

Studio Ramsay, an international multi-platform production company founded by Ramsay in 2016, will give viewers insight into the workings of the luxury hotel, showcasing staff and guests alike.

Ramsay, who is also a host on Fox's "MasterChef," has run The Savoy's restaurant, the Savoy Grill, since 2003. The restaurant is home to some of the world's most iconic faces from Winston Churchill to Oscar Wilde and Queen Elizabeth II.

The show, "The Savoy," will provide a fly-on-the-wall perspective to the hotel in utilizing fixed-rig cameras, according to the outlet.

"With unparalleled access to the intoxicating world of this most iconic of British institutions, this is the story of The Savoy as we have never seen before," ITV commissioner Kate Teckman told Deadline. "The immersive innovation of the rig promises an extraordinary insight into the real drama and intrigue of one of the world’s most glamorous hotels."

The show was developed by Fernando De Jesus and will be directed by Sam Campbell with Naomi Gayler producing the series. The series was commissioned by ITV’s Kate Teckman and the broadcaster's head of factual entertainment, Sue Murphy, the outlet reported.

Ramsay is reportedly listed as an executive producer alongside Sebastian Grant and Lisa Edwards.

The announcement comes just months after Ramsay got his hands dirty for a new travel food show.

In his latest TV show, “Uncharted,” Ramsay visits global destinations to explore flavors far from routine. He eats guinea pig in Peru, fishes for eel with his bare hands to make a Maori dish in New Zealand and forages for hearts of palm in Morocco.

After spending a week learning about the ingredients, Ramsay ends each hour-long show with a cooking competition, pitting himself against a local chef. Think of it like Anthony Bourdain crossed with Bear Grylls and then add some “Top Chef.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.