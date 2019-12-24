Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Google's 100 most searched gifts this holiday season

Did these items make it on your list?

By FOXBusiness
Who are winners, losers of 2019 holiday shopping season?

Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO, former HBC CEO, former Target vice chairman and Storch Advisors CEO Jerry Storch analyzes this year’s holiday shopping season and what it says about the U.S. consumer.

The shopping craze is finally coming to a screeching halt as gift-givers are putting the final touches on those sought-after presents.

And if you forgot about the hordes of gifts you searched for throughout the holiday season, Google is here to remind you.

The search engine compiled a list of the top 100 most searched gifts of the 2019 holiday season, with items ranging from a Google Home to North Face jackets and Dyson vacuums.

HOLIDAY TIPPING: 5 HELPFUL GUIDELINES FOR END OF YEAR GIFTS

Google's gift-giving trends were divided into eight categories from tech and kitchen products to home goods and personal care. Check out the top three items from each category that scores of American's were hoping to give or receive this holiday season.

 Tech

  • Google Home
  • Xiaomi Mi Note Smartphone
  • NVIDIA Shield TV

Google

Kitchen Gear

  • Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker
  • Calphalon Toaster Oven
  • Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker

Google

Toys and Games

  • ZURU 5 Surprise Minin Brands Mystery Capsule
  • Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
  • Osmo Genius Kit

Google

Accessories and Apparel

  • Columbia Ice Maiden Boots
  • The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket
  • Reebok + Pyer Moss Slip-On Sneakers

Google

Gaming

  • Death Stranding PlayStation 4
  • Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
  • AtGames Legends Flashback

Google

Sports and Fitness

  • Razor RipStik Caster Board
  • Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine
  • Paw Patrol Youth Bike

Google

Home Goods

  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum
  • Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum
  • Dyson Multi Floor Vacuum

Google

Personal Care

  • Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cream
  • Waterpik Sonic-Fusion
  • Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

Google

