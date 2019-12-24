Google's 100 most searched gifts this holiday season
Did these items make it on your list?
The shopping craze is finally coming to a screeching halt as gift-givers are putting the final touches on those sought-after presents.
And if you forgot about the hordes of gifts you searched for throughout the holiday season, Google is here to remind you.
The search engine compiled a list of the top 100 most searched gifts of the 2019 holiday season, with items ranging from a Google Home to North Face jackets and Dyson vacuums.
HOLIDAY TIPPING: 5 HELPFUL GUIDELINES FOR END OF YEAR GIFTS
Google's gift-giving trends were divided into eight categories from tech and kitchen products to home goods and personal care. Check out the top three items from each category that scores of American's were hoping to give or receive this holiday season.
Tech
- Google Home
- Xiaomi Mi Note Smartphone
- NVIDIA Shield TV
Kitchen Gear
- Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker
- Calphalon Toaster Oven
- Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker
Toys and Games
- ZURU 5 Surprise Minin Brands Mystery Capsule
- Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
- Osmo Genius Kit
Accessories and Apparel
- Columbia Ice Maiden Boots
- The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket
- Reebok + Pyer Moss Slip-On Sneakers
Gaming
- Death Stranding PlayStation 4
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
- AtGames Legends Flashback
Sports and Fitness
- Razor RipStik Caster Board
- Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine
- Paw Patrol Youth Bike
Home Goods
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum
- Dyson Multi Floor Vacuum
Personal Care
- Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cream
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion
- Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick