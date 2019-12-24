Google's 100 most searched gifts this holiday season

The shopping craze is finally coming to a screeching halt as gift-givers are putting the final touches on those sought-after presents.

Continue Reading Below

And if you forgot about the hordes of gifts you searched for throughout the holiday season, Google is here to remind you.

The search engine compiled a list of the top 100 most searched gifts of the 2019 holiday season, with items ranging from a Google Home to North Face jackets and Dyson vacuums.

HOLIDAY TIPPING: 5 HELPFUL GUIDELINES FOR END OF YEAR GIFTS

Google's gift-giving trends were divided into eight categories from tech and kitchen products to home goods and personal care. Check out the top three items from each category that scores of American's were hoping to give or receive this holiday season.

Tech

Google Home

Xiaomi Mi Note Smartphone

NVIDIA Shield TV

Kitchen Gear

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker

Calphalon Toaster Oven

Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker

Toys and Games

ZURU 5 Surprise Minin Brands Mystery Capsule

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Osmo Genius Kit

Accessories and Apparel

Columbia Ice Maiden Boots

The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket

Reebok + Pyer Moss Slip-On Sneakers

Gaming

Death Stranding PlayStation 4

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

AtGames Legends Flashback

Sports and Fitness

Razor RipStik Caster Board

Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine

Paw Patrol Youth Bike

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Home Goods

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum

Dyson Multi Floor Vacuum

Personal Care

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cream

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion

Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS