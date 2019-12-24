Restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Tis' the season to deck the halls, then dine out.

The holidays can be filled with stressful situations, but finding a meal doesn't have to be one of them. Although most restaurants are closed over the holiday, not all hope should be lost.

Here are a few restaurants open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, giving those holiday helpers a break from the madness even if it is just for a quick chicken sandwich.

Hours of operation may vary by location so foodies are urged to check their local stores for operation hours or call ahead.

Boston Market

Select Boston Market locations are open on Christmas Day. So before you bundle up, check the company's website for participating locations.

"Join us Christmas Day at select locations for a traditional, delicious plated holiday meal," the company's website reads.

Denny's

And if your craving some Denny's, you're in luck. The restaurant, known for being open around the clock will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary depending on your location.

To verify the store hours, check with your local Denny's.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Although the sports bar franchise says most of its restaurants will be closed on Christmas, it will be open on Christmas Eve.

The chain, known for Buffalo-style chicken wings along with over a dozen sauces, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve. So if you stay long enough, you can ring in some Christmas cheer with a side of wings.

Chick-fil-A

The chicken chain notoriously closed every Sunday is keeping its doors shut on Christmas Day. But you can still pop by on Christmas Eve to pick up some eats.

"Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) as we enjoy the gift of quality time spent with friends and family — we hope you have the chance to do the same."

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain which dubs itself America's "home away from home" will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24. All of their stores are set to close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Christmas Day "so our employees can celebrate with family and friends."

Hours may vary depending on location, so consumers are urged to check the hours of their local store.

Buca di beppo

Buca opens at 11 a.m. on Chrismas Day, "and has delicious Italian dishes ready to serve you and your guests!" according to its website.

"Before you know it, Christmas will be right around the corner, and it will be time to start planning where you want to enjoy this special holiday."

McDonald's

If you have a hankering for a Christmas Big Mac, a handful of McDonald's restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. The hours of operation vary depending on location, so consumers are urged to check the company's store locator.

Waffle House

Having no luck at finding spot? The Southern-style chain is always a safe bet.

Every Waffle House is open 24 hours, 365 days a year, according to the company's website.

