Goldman Sachs to require COVID-19 booster shots for employees, visitors

Goldman Sachs will require all employees and visitors entering its offices to receive a COVID-19 booster shot beginning in February, a bank spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

In addition, starting on Jan. 10, Goldman's U.S. employees will have to undergo mandatory COVID testing twice per week.

The move comes after Morgan Stanley told its employees earlier this month to work from home through at least Jan. 3 due to the recent uptick in COVID cases following the emergence of the omicron variant. In addition, Bank of America and Citi have told their staffers to work remotely until further notice and Wells Fargo has indefinitely delayed its return to the office, according to Reuters.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citi did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment on whether they plan to implement a similar booster and testing policy. JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

The U.S. reported 164,644 new cases on Monday and 206,577 cases over the past seven days, according to the latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 242 million Americans ages 5 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while over 205 million are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, over 66 million U.S. adults have received a booster dose.