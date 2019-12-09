Recent Netflix release dominates Golden Globes with 6 nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Baumbach's divorce portrait “Marriage Story” leads the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Netflix dominated the nominations, announced Monday in Beverly Hills, California, with four films nominated for best film: “Marriage Story," Martin Scorsese's mob epic “The Irishman” and the Vatican bromance “The Two Popes" in the drama category, and the Eddie Murphy-led “Dolemite Is My Name” in the comedy category. Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations.

“Marriage Story," which landed on the streaming service on Friday after a three-week run in theaters, also earned nods for Baumbach's script, Laura Dern's supporting performance and Randy Newman's score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.

“The Irishman” landed five total nominations, including best director for Scorsese, supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and best screenplay for Steven Zaillian's script.

Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director.

Among the TV nominees, HBO's “Chernobyl," Netflix's “The Crown” and Netflix's “Unbeliveable" tied with a leading four nominations.

The nominees for best drama film are: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

The nominees for best comedy TV series are: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; "The Politician."

The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.” The nominees for best actor in a television drama are: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose.”

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story” virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.