After coronavirus, GM’s Corvette assembly plant prepping to reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Chevrolet Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is preparing to resume production, while General Motors deals with lagging sales and a sinking stock price because of the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When it reopens the team will focus on maintaining safety practices to limit the spread of the virus, a Chevy spokesperson told 13 WBKO.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 27.40 +1.42 +5.47%

“The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we confront these challenges together, but as one team — while we continue our transformation." Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in GM's 2020 first-quarter earnings report. "We have a track record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value for all of our stakeholders."

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Among the new protocols will be enhanced cleaning and providing personal protective equipment, which includes a new face cover fir every employee each day. The plant will also said it has a plan to manage suspected cases of employee illness.

NISSAN AND RENAULT SHELVE MERGER PLANS TO REPAIR THEIR ALLIANCE: SOURCES

U.S. sales declined about 7 percent, driven by the effects of the pandemic, the company said in the report. Shares are down more than 21 percent on the year.

Dr. Jeffrey Hess, the automaker’s corporate doctor, told WBKO that GM staff is keeping its factories clean, and the commonly touched surfaces will get attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Other companies already operating during the pandemic have offered a glimpse at what gathering could look like post-virus.

Shopping mall operator Simon Property Group, for example, said it would reopen roughly 50 percent of its properties with measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including limiting store hours, reducing foot traffic and providing face covers and stripping some chairs from gathering areas to encourage social distancing.

RENTAL CAR GIANT HERTZ FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

Another company, Hilton, in anticipating customers returning, partnered with the maker of Lysol and consulted with the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team to develop enhanced cleaning procedures. Meanwhile, Airbnb is enforcing stricter protocols, requiring rentals to stay vacant for at least 24 hours between checkout and a new reservation. Other retailers like Amazon and Walmart are enforcing temperature checks for employees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS