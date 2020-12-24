Expand / Collapse search
GM recalling 624K trucks with bench seats for potential seat belt failure

Seat belt brackets not properly attached

General Motors is recalling approximately 624,000 recently built full-size pickups and SUVs due to a seat belt issue.

The action affects vehicles equipped with a front split-bench seat, which may not have had the belt for the center seating position properly attached to the seat frame.

The following models are covered by the recall:

2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon XL

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 3500

No injuries are known to be related to the defect. Owners will begin being notified on Feb. 1 and repairs will be conducted at dealer service centers.

GM INVESTING $76 MILLION TO KEEP UP WITH TRUCK DEMAND

GM is also recalling 213,000 cars in salt-belt states that could suffer a suspension failure caused by a rusty rear toe link.

Certain 2012-2013 Buick Regal, 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse sedans sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C., are covered.

Owners will be contacted by Feb. 15 and repairs are set to begin by March 15 when the replacement parts are ready.

