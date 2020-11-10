GM wants to export full-size American SUVs to China

General Motors makes the best-selling full-size SUVs in the U.S., and now it’s looking to conquer an even bigger market.

Continue Reading Below

The automaker had its lineup of trucks on display at the recent China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where GM China’s president, Julian Blissett, told Reuters, “Our intention is to get customer reaction and find a way to sell these cars in China.”

“We are looking into a variety of market sales plans for these vehicles, including online sales, leasing and others,” he said.

Blissett said changing family demographics have opened up a market for larger vehicles but did not offer any potential start dates for sales. GM trails only VW Group among foreign automakers operating in the country.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 40.81 +1.92 +4.92%

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade are all built at GM’s Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas and would likely be exported from there to start.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: 2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE

GM briefly exported the U.S.-made, full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup to China starting in 2017 but ended the program as it transitioned to an all-new model for 2019. Most of the more than 771,400 vehicles GM sold in China during the third quarter – up 12% year over year -- were produced locally in the country. This includes the Buick Envision compact SUV, which is the only model GM currently exports from China to the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE