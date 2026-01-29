GM pours millions into boosting wages, skills training for workers as major vehicle launches near

General Motors is investing tens of millions of dollars to boost wages and upskill workers at a major Kansas manufacturing plant as it prepares for three major vehicle launches.

General Motors’ investment is directly supporting the careers of workers at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, which the automaker describes as being at "the forefront of its latest manufacturing innovations."

The automaker said the investment is expected to strengthen the facility as it prepares for three vehicle rollouts and underscores the company’s focus on investing in its workforce to bolster American competitiveness.

The plant is currently producing the Chevrolet Bolt, an electric vehicle. It will soon begin production on a gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox and a next-generation Buick compact SUV.

The company is investing in Fairfax because it believes long-term competitiveness depends on its workforce. As vehicle technology changes, especially with electric vehicles and more advanced manufacturing, having skilled, adaptable employees is seen as just as important as having modern equipment.

The investment will specifically help employees learn new skills for more advanced roles so they can keep up with new vehicle technology. This includes training workers to handle both electric and gas-powered vehicles, as well as improving safety practices, product quality and readiness for new vehicle launches.

"The investment in people isn’t just about preparing for the production of new vehicles; it’s about giving our people the opportunity to build a future their families can be proud of," Fairfax plant director Michael Youngs said.

This investment is part of GM’s broader, long-term commitment to supporting current and future employees as the industry evolves.

The company has already invested $500 million in U.S. manufacturing apprenticeships and upskilling programs in the past five years alone.

It also trains roughly 2,500 employees per year in advanced manufacturing, electrification and emerging technologies at its Technical Learning University in Warren, Michigan.

It has also invested $66 million in higher education over the past five years to help thousands of employees pursue various certificates and degrees.