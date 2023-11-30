Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Charity
Published

GivingTuesday 2023 sees 10% less participation than in 2022

While the total amount collected this year for GivingTuesday increased from 2022, participation declined

close
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the ongoing chaos at the Southern border along with Gov. Hochul’s push to block NYC from bussing migrants to the suburbs. video

Nonprofits and food pantries are ‘crumbling’ under the pressures of border crisis: Rep. Mike Lawler

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the ongoing chaos at the Southern border along with Gov. Hochul’s push to block NYC from bussing migrants to the suburbs.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to giving back, finding generosity within yourself and inspiring others to participate around you. 

It is a day described as "a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world." 

The occasion comes after the two biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, the approximate amount of money collected for GivingTuesday in the United States was up from 2022, but participation was down. 

GIVINGTUESDAY: 7 TIPS ON HOW TO BE SMART ABOUT CHARITABLE DONATIONS

GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates $3.1 billion was collected for GivingTuesday this year, a 0.6% increase from 2022. The group added that 34 million Americans took part in GivingTuesday in some way, a 10% decrease from 2022. 

Giant Salvation Army bucket in New York

Giving Tuesday is always on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are so inspired to see a show of generosity of this magnitude every year. Our goal with GivingTuesday, not just on the day itself but year-round, is to create an ecosystem of giving that helps communities, causes and organizations across the globe," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, according to the organization's website. 

"However, we are concerned to see a decline in participation in line with giving trends from the past year. GivingTuesday’s mission is to inspire generosity among as many people as possible, not just raise as many dollars as possible. Generosity has such important correlations with civic participation, community cohesion and well-being."

NONPROFITS FACE HEADWINDS ON GIVINGTUESDAY WITH CONSUMERS STRAPPED FOR CASH 

Since the movement began in 2012, GivingTuesday has been about more than just a dollar amount. It's about getting as many people as possible committed to donating whatever they can.

"Every year, the creativity, commitment, time and spirit put towards GivingTuesday by our leaders, community members and many millions of generous people across every country is a reminder of what’s possible when we work together for the greater good," Curran added, per the website. 

money in hand

Donating money is not the only way to be charitable. Donating time is another valuable way to give back to others.  (iStock / iStock)

While making charitable donations is a large part of GivingTuesday, there are other ways to give back on the day, and throughout the entire year, that doesn't cost a dime. 

Giving blood is a popular way to give back at any point throughout the year, as well as volunteering your time. There are plenty of opportunities for volunteering, especially around the holidays, like through food pantries and toy drives. 

You can also spend just a couple dollars to "pay it forward" year round. You can do this by paying for the person's coffee behind you at the drive-through, or leaving a gift card at a gas pump. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Girl putting toy into toy drive bin

Toy drives are a great way to give back during the holiday season.  (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Don't overlook the power of donations, especially during Christmastime and colder months. If you have any spare jackets or other winter clothing lying around, donate what you can. 

Allow GivingTuesday to spark a season of extra generosity going into the holidays and through the new year. 