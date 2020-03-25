Giuliani: Trump, Cuomo 'stars' of coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are the "stars" of the coronavirus crisis, according to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“I think their leadership has been superb and bipartisan,” Giuliani said Wednesday during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

SYSCO CEO: DURING CORONAVIRUS CONSIDERING LENDING WORKERS TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN NEED

Cuomo said on Tuesday that while public health is a priority, he believes young people can go back to work if they were properly tested. Last week, he ordered all of New York's nonessential workforce to stay at home, exempting grocery stores, pharmacies and public transit.

In the U.S., New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis with more than 26,000 confirmed cases. The state makes up about half of the cases in the nation.

“I'm really impressed with the way he's handled this,” Giuliani said of Cuomo.

CORONAVIRUS HAS NOT CLOSED THESE BUSINESSES: BANKS, TELECOM PROVIDERS STAY OPEN

The president also said Tuesday during a virtual town hall with Fox News that he would “love to have the country opened up” by the Easter holiday, which falls on April 12 this year.

Giuliani said he was captivated by Trump's actions early on, restricting travel from China.

The former mayor added that he is also impressed that both of them have been on top of the virus that nobody knew much about just four months ago.

Giuliani believes America still has the ability to come together to fight back against the virus in a bipartisan way, like during the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“We can when we have to because America is still America,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As the mayor of New York City during the attacks, Giuliani was hailed as one of the heroes of the crisis. In the aftermath of the attacks, he was chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2001 and was dubbed "America's mayor."

Image 1 of 3

Giuliani said people are frightened of the current pandemic and will come out of it on their own time.