Coronavirus

Trump hopes coronavirus lockdown over by Easter

'We're going to be opening relatively soon,' president says

By FOXBusiness
Trump on coronavirus: Would love to have country open by Easter

President Trump said he would "love to have the country opened up" by Easter on April 12 during Tuesday's virtual town hall with Fox News.

"It's such an important day for other reasons, but I will make it an important day for this, too," Trump said. "I would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter."

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT COULD COST $1 BILLION

"There were theories we were going to stay out for four or five months," he said. "You destroy our country if you do a thing like that. We're going to be opening relatively soon. Our time comes up Monday or Tuesday ... the allotted two weeks. We will stay a little longer than that. But we want to get open very soon."

Trump speaks during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall at the White House, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House coronavirus task force is touting its plan for 15 days of social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus and allow health care providers to get ready for more Americans to get sick.

