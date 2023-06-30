Gibson Garage gives loyal customers a glimpse into the iconic American-made brand

Gibson, a legendary name in music, is delighted about its made-in-America status.

"Being made here in America… there's a tremendous source of pride," Gibson product development senior director Mat Koehler told FOX Business' Madison Alworth.

Since the company's founding in 1902, Gibson has become an iconic guitar maker and music brand, gaining a following of loyal customers. A new flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee, gives Gibson lovers a chance to learn more about the brand while shopping for new models.

The Gibson Garage opened in 2021 as an "immersive retail space," giving visitors a "hands-on, interactive experience."

"It’s a celebration of Gibson’s rich history, a hub for live music and musical exploration, and a destination where guitar enthusiasts’ dreams can come true. Whether you’re a professional musician, an amateur guitarist, or just a music lover, a visit to the Gibson Garage is sure to be a cool experience," Gibson Garage Director Jordan Sromek said in a Gibson blog post earlier this month.

Gibson's has a legacy that celebrates American craftsmanship and excellence, and Gibson's Garage brings that history to Music City.

At the garage, customers can test out guitars and learn more about the brand's different models from experts. Customers can also experience live performances and events in the space.

"I think every guitar has a story. Some of them are better than others, you know, but every guitar has a story," Gibson brand experience director Mark Agnesi said.

Another unique opportunity for visitors is the chance to create a custom Gibson guitar from the wood to the neck shape and finish.

"My first guitar that I bought and the first guitar that I made was Gibson inspired. And so I feel like I'm home," Gibson master luthier Jim Decola said.

