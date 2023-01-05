Runaway Jane’s Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter of John Wayne, reveals why she left California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne has made her mark in country music, but these days, she is singing a completely different tune.

The Runaway Jane bandmate, who is the granddaughter of legendary Hollywood actor John Wayne, is teaming up with fellow artist Brad Rempel for a new series on The Design Network titled "Flip U." In it, the Nashville, Tennessee stars will help home flipping hopefuls renovate a property in the country music capital in hopes of turning a profit.

"Brad and I have been friends for years – we’ve met each over music," the 40-year-old told FOX Business. "We’re both in bands, but a couple of years ago, we started talking about real estate. I’ll never forget it – we were backstage, and I was looking for a place in Columbia, which is a little south of Nashville. And he had just renovated a cottage there. So we just started talking about real estate. Over the last couple of years, we’ve kept in touch and given each other tips. He had worked with The Design Network before, and they approached him about this show. He was nice enough to bring me in. I’m lucky I know him."

"Flip U," which is expected to premiere sometime in spring, promises to give viewers an up-close and personal look at the dos and don’ts of house flipping, specifically in Nashville. The six-part series will also explore the real estate market in Tennessee and why first-timers should consider learning the trade there.

"Nashville’s so famous for that one street," Rempel told FOX Business. "Everybody flies in here for a bachelor or bachelorette party. They see just one street and that’s Broadway. Jen and I live here, and we know there’s so much more to it. Neither of us was born here, but we’ve made it our home. You come here as a starving musician and get a little taste of success. But then you want to try and put roots down. That’s the beautiful thing about Nashville. People don’t always make those little trips in the surrounding area, but that’s what inspires so many of these songs you hear on country radio. It’s not just Broadway."

"We’re hoping to take people out to the surrounding suburbs, the communities, the little towns, even the countryside of Tennessee," he shared. "We want to show people why we believe the greatest city in America is Nashville."

Wayne reflected on her early years in Nashville and how she had to prove herself as a member of Hollywood royalty. Her grandfather, a Western movie icon, famously starred in movies like "The Alamo," "The Green Berets" and "True Grit," for which he won an Academy Award. He often portrayed gruff, rugged cowboys and brave soldiers.

"I know my grandfather being John Wayne is awesome and opens a lot of doors, but you almost have more pressure once those doors are open," she explained. "People expect more from you. So you have to show up and do your part. I failed a lot in the beginning and I learned a lot from those failures. But it’s a positive experience. You want to make him proud and you want to fill his shoes in a way. You can never really fill his shoes. But luckily, I’m in a whole different genre. I’m in music. He was in acting and I heard he was tone-deaf. So I think I’m OK. I think I've succeeded on that part."

When it comes to home flipping, Wayne said she is eager to share the lessons she has learned along the way in hopes others can call Nashville home, too.

"I like looking at the bones of a property," she explained. "That way I can see the bigger picture. A lot of people will walk into these spaces that are left in just terrible conditions. Some people leave their food out and there are just bugs and stuff everywhere. It’s a turnoff for a lot of people walking in and seeing all this junk. Immediately they’re like, ‘I don’t even want to deal with this.’ But the main thing I like to look at is the bones of the property. If it’s cleaned out, could you open the space? Could it be modernized a little bit? I think you have to look past the initial viewing of properties and see if there’s promise there, especially if it’s in a great location. That’s always key."

"My biggest mistake was not buying something I saw before," she admitted. "I was too scared at one point to buy this piece of property. But now that I look back, I could kick myself for not buying that property. It’s scary, especially when it comes to investing, but sometimes, you just have to pull the trigger and do it. I’ve missed out on a lot in my early years because I was just too scared."

In November, Forbes reported that Nashville was on pace for a record-breaking tourism year. It noted that the restaurant scene in Music City was booming with artists like Eric Church and Garth Brooks lending their names to new hot spots. For the New Year, Nashville will play host to sporting events like FanDuel Bracket City Live in March and the National Hockey League’s draft in June. According to reports, Nashville’s cost of living has been on the rise, but it remains fairly affordable in comparison to other parts of the country.

When it came to raising a family, Wayne said the choice was clear.

"What drew me to Nashville after living in California is that it’s very family-friendly," she reflected. "The quality of life is awesome. People just know it for music and it’s a great sports town too… But it’s also a very young, active and exciting place to be. There are so many great companies moving here. So many families laying down roots here. So many professionals looking for a fresh start. There’s a lot of opportunity here."