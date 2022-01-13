Over 20K Giant and Liv adult bicycles recalled due to fall hazard

More than 20,000 adult bikes have been recalled because they pose a fall and injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The adjustable handlebar stem on the Giant and Liv adult bicycles from model year 2021 "can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards," according to the recall notice posted on the CPSC website.

The affected models include the Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles, according to the recall.

There have already been over 80 reports of bicycles' handlebars becoming loose. In three of those instances, riders reported falling off their bikes, according to the recall.

The recall asks cyclists to "immediately stop using the recalled bicycles" and to contact Giant Bicycle.

According to the company, consumers can schedule inspections and free repairs at authorized Giant Bicycles retailers.

The bikes were sold at authorized Giant Bicycle dealers nationwide and on the company's website from October 2020 through October 2021.