Bill Clinton photographed aboard Epstein's 'Lolita Express'

New photos obtained by the New York Post show former Democratic President Bill Clinton aboard convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s plane in 2002.

Clinton was photographed smiling with Epstein’s reported gal pal, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the entrance of the financier’s “Lolita Express” during a humanitarian trip to Africa, which was allegedly hosted by the former president's foundation, according to the Post.

The trip was first reported by The Sun, which interviewed Chauntae Davies, one of Epstein’s accusers who said she accompanied them on the trip.

Davies has alleged she was Epstein’s sex slave and masseuse. She told the UK outlet Clinton was “a perfect gentleman on the flight.”

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” she told The Sun. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Clinton's reps previously acknowledged taking trips on Epstein's plane, but denied any knowledge about the disgraced money man's alleged sex crimes allegations, according to the Post.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein [pleaded] guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York,” the statement said, according to the Post. “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.

Celebrities Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey also reportedly tagged along for the trip and Clinton’s staff and Secret Service detail were present, according to the Post.

Epstein, 66, was previously convicted of prostituting an underage girl. He was awaiting trial in connection to charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy ton Aug. 10, 2019, when he was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center unit in New York, hanging from strips of orange bedsheets. His death was deemed a suicide by the New York City medical examiner but is under federal investigation.

Though the New York case against Epstein was dismissed after his death, authorities are still investigating potential co-conspirators and associates, such as British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Several accusers have filed civil lawsuits against the financier's estate.

Executors for the estate later announced plans for a victims' compensation fund to be established.

