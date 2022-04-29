Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

General Motors and Ford donate 100 trucks to Ukraine

Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs and Ford Ranger pickups have arrived in the war-torn nation

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

General Motors and Ford are putting their trucks to work for Ukraine.

Chevrolet Tahoes Ukraine

GM sent 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs to Ukraine. (General Motors)

The automakers have each donated a fleet of vehicles, with the help of transport company Maersk, to help with the humanitarian situation.

GM last week confirmed a shipment of 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs had been received by the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure for humanitarian affairs to help move civilians out of war zones, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Ford Ranger Ukraine

A shipment of 50 Ford Ranger pickups has been donated to the Ukrainian government. (Ford)

On Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that the last of a shipment of 50 Ranger pickups had also made it across the border.

Farley Tweeted, "Proud of the hard work of our Ford team & partners at @Maersk for making this happen. I can confirm the last of the trucks arrived this week & are being put to work!"

Zelenskyy Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for assistance from foreign governments and corporations. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

A Ford spokesman told FOX Business the vehicles had been transferred to the government of Ukraine for use at its discretion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Both automakers had previously suspended their operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.