General Motors and Ford donate 100 trucks to Ukraine

General Motors and Ford are putting their trucks to work for Ukraine.

The automakers have each donated a fleet of vehicles, with the help of transport company Maersk, to help with the humanitarian situation.

GM last week confirmed a shipment of 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs had been received by the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure for humanitarian affairs to help move civilians out of war zones, according to The Detroit Free Press.

On Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that the last of a shipment of 50 Ranger pickups had also made it across the border.

Farley Tweeted, "Proud of the hard work of our Ford team & partners at @Maersk for making this happen. I can confirm the last of the trucks arrived this week & are being put to work!"

A Ford spokesman told FOX Business the vehicles had been transferred to the government of Ukraine for use at its discretion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Both automakers had previously suspended their operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.