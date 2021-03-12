Meghan Markle's name-dropping of Humphrey Yogart froyo shop sends hundreds of customers to LA business

A humble frozen yogurt shop is getting royal treatment.

Humphrey Yogart in Los Angeles is being spoon-fed with customers after Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey she once worked there when she was 13.

"I've been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess. I've always just still been Meghan," Markle told Winfrey in the two-hour tell-all interview. "Thank God I had that life experience. Thank God I had known the value of working. My first job was when I was 13 at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart."

While Markle worked at a now-closed location of the Humphrey Yogart froyo shop — a homage to Hollywood icon Humphrey Bogart — the name-drop has apparently led to a business boom for the current Sherman Oaks location inside a Gelson’s supermarket. The shop served around 200 customers the Monday following Oprah’s interview — or hundreds more than the few dozen that typically trickle in on any given Monday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The sweet shop’s publicist, Greg Rogers, told the LA Times that customers have been doing their own interviews following Oprah’s, with some asking the scoop shop's employees what the Duchess of Sussex was like, if she was fired, or if she had a favorite flavor.

“Shockingly, there are a lot of people who have been doing that — wanting to get the flavor or whatever else,” Rogers told the LA Times. “I get it. I see why it’s interesting to people," he added of the store, in general. "It’s a silly name and it’s a random reference.”

The store said it hasn’t capitalized on Markle’s star status. However, reports indicate there's an off-menu item that includes banana, chocolate chips and peanut butter — a combo of some of the Sussexes' favorite flavors.