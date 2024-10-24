Frozen waffle recall over listeria concerns expanded after additional testing

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is expanding its waffle recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf life due to the potential that they may be contaminated with listeria.

The company is now recalling all of its frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products after additional testing was conducted at the manufacturing facility, according to an updated notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The initial recall, announced by the FDA last week and only included certain frozen waffle products, came after routine testing at the manufacturing facility revealed the potential risk.

NUMEROUS VARIETIES OF FROZEN WAFFLES RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The latest recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. in various formats under the brand names including Bettergoods, Walmart's newest private label brand, 365 Organic, by Whole Foods Market and Target's Good and Gather.

According to the recall notice, the products were sold at most retail stores, including Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target, Wegmans and Walmart.

To date, there have been no reports of illness linked to any of the recalled products to date. However, federal officials say anyone with concerns should contact a healthcare provider.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as others with weakened immune systems, federal health officials said. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals might only suffer from short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

FOX Business reached out to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target, Wegmans and Walmart for comment.