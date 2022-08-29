Frozen pizza recalled due to lack of federal inspection

Over 150,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products are being recalled after officials say they weren't federally inspected.

Pizza John's issued the recall for two different frozen pepperoni pizza products that are meant to be cooked at home, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

This includes its Pizza John's Bake At Home 12-inch pepperoni pizza in 33.25-oz clear plastic packages with UPC code 9589334921 and Pizza John's Bake At Home 16-inch pepperoni pizza in 57-oz. clear plastic packages with UPC code 9589334921.

Pizza John's is not a federally inspected establishment and its products do not have the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

According to FSIS regulations, "all containers of meat, poultry, and egg products must be labeled with a USDA mark of inspection and establishment (EST number), which is assigned to the plant where the product was produced."

The affected products were distributed to retail locations across Maryland from March 2020 through July 2022.

FSIS officials eventually discovered the problem after routine surveillance activities.

To date, there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the recall notice.

Still, the agency is concerned that the product may still be in customers' freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers who are worried about having a reaction are told to contact their health care provider.

Representatives for Pizza John's and FSIS did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.