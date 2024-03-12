Frontier Airlines reveals ‘empty middle seat’ extra-cost option on flights

Frontier Airlines has found a way to combat middle seat misery- but the perk comes at a price for customers who wish to upgrade.

On Tuesday, the budget airline announced the introduction of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option that offers extra space in the first two rows of the aircraft.

According to Frontier, customers will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed middle seat.

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. "Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort."

Customers can upgrade to UpFront Plus seating for flights departing on or after April 10 by reserving seats on the Frontier mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com.

The extra space and individual armrests come at a price, the airline said.

Frontier Airlines said that as a special introductory offer, UpFront Plus seating upgrades will be available starting at only $49 per passenger, per flight between April 10 and April 30, when purchased by March 20.

UpFront Plus is now one of four seat options available on Frontier flights.

For more information on Frontier’s new UpFront Plus seating, you can visit the airline's website.

FOX Business has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.