Frontier Airlines reveals ‘empty middle seat’ extra-cost option on flights

UpFront Plus seats are available only in the first two rows of the aircraft

Frontier Airlines has found a way to combat middle seat misery- but the perk comes at a price for customers who wish to upgrade.

On Tuesday, the budget airline announced the introduction of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option that offers extra space in the first two rows of the aircraft. 

According to Frontier, customers will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed middle seat. 

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. "Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort."

Frontier Airlines plane lands in Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Frontier Airlines Check In

Signage at the Frontier Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.  ( Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Customers can upgrade to UpFront Plus seating for flights departing on or after April 10 by reserving seats on the Frontier mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com. 

The extra space and individual armrests come at a price, the airline said.

Frontier Airlines said that as a special introductory offer, UpFront Plus seating upgrades will be available starting at only $49 per passenger, per flight between April 10 and April 30, when purchased by March 20.

Frontier Airlines A321neo interior

Frontier Airlines A321neo interior. On March 11, the airlines announced the UpFront Plus option. (Michael Oster/ Frontier Airlines)

UpFront Plus is now one of four seat options available on Frontier flights.

