Frontier Airlines plane has fiery landing at Las Vegas airport

A Frontier Airlines plane that flew from San Diego to Las Vegas was caught on camera with flames and smoke shooting out of its undercarriage during landing.

Frontier Flight 1326 left San Diego International on time at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The Airbus A321neo landed at Harry Reid International Airport 37 minutes late, at 3:37 p.m.

"Caught me by surprise," X user @TylerHerrick, who posted the video on social media, said. "Firefighters sprayed the aircraft with foam, according to @liveatc they'll be evacuating by stairs (not blowing any slides)."

Frontier posted to X that pilots detected smoke during landing and declared an emergency.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," Frontier said in a statement. "No injuries were reported, and passengers have been bussed to the terminal. There were a total of 190 passengers and 7 crew members on board."

The airline added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

