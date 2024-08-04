Frontier Airlines Texas flight canceled after pilot arrested before takeoff

Passengers waiting to board a Frontier Airlines flight from Houston to Dallas last week witnessed their pilot getting arrested and had their flight canceled.

It happened Thursday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, authorities confirmed to Storyful. The pilot, identified by the Houston Police Department as 45-year-old Seymour Walker, was wanted on an assault-family violence warrant.

Video captured by one of the passengers shows Walker being escorted off the plane by three officers in handcuffs while being led to a patrol car. He was taken into custody before any passengers boarded Flight 3195 heading to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

"A replacement crew member was not immediately available and therefore the flight was canceled," Frontier Airlines said in a statement to Storyful. The airline did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment, but told Storyful that impacted customers were offered a full refund, credit or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening.

FRONTIER AIRLINES SAYS ITS FACING 'WIDESPREAD ABUSE' OF WHEELCHAIR SERVICE

Passengers reportedly were also given $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodation if they needed it.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News that incidents like this are reported by airlines to the FAA office that oversees them, and they "investigate all pilot-related issues."

FRONTIER AIRLINES CEO HOPES AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGE WON’T SINK SUMMER TRAVEL

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 3.39 -0.35 -9.36%

Recently, an international flight from Morocco to Canada was canceled following a flight attendant meltdown caught on camera.

Video shared on social media shows a female flight attendant aboard Flight Air Canada 73 from Casablanca to Montreal pointing and shouting at a passenger in both French and English.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I don't want no bullying against my crew," the woman can be heard saying. "OK? Everyone behave."