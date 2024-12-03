Frontier Airlines to add first-class seating

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will revamp its aircraft to include first-class seating.

The carrier said the planned first-class seats, set to roll out late next year, will "provide unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices."

They will be located in the two rows at the front of Frontier’s planes. The carrier operated more than 150 aircraft as of the end of September.

Frontier is ushering in the first-class seats as the "second phase" of its "The New Frontier" initiative that kicked off earlier in the year. The second phase also includes other offerings meant to bring "more comfort, value, and rewards for travelers," according to the carrier.

One of the other new features that Frontier is launching is free, unlimited companion travel that customers with Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond status will be able to take advantage of. That will become available halfway through next year.

Members of those two tiers – and its Elite Gold membership level – will get access to free seat upgrades to the airline’s UpFront Plus, Premium and first-class seats on all flights "subject to availability and status level" next year, according to Frontier.

Additionally, Frontier will give travelers the option to put Frontier Miles toward "bundled options such as baggage, seats, and other add-ons," it said. Like the companion travel, it will launch in mid-2025.

"We’ve listened to customers, and they want more – more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said.

The carrier embarked on its "The New Frontier" initiative in May.

Some of the changes it rolled out then included ditching change and cancellation fees, implementing more transparent upfront pricing and a "For Less" price guarantee that gives customers 2,500 Frontier Miles if they find a more cheaply priced flight from another airline, according to a press release.

Frontier has flown over 24.7 million passengers over the first three quarters of the year.