Product Recalls

Frito-Lay recalls some Ruffles chip bags due to undeclared milk ingredient

No related illness or allergic reaction has been reported to date

Frito-Lay has issued a limited voluntary recall of a very small number $1.29 1 1/2 oz. bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips due to possible undeclared milk ingredients.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small number of bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

Photo courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

The company noted that no other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety packs. No related illness or allergic reaction has been reported to date.

The recalled $1.29 1 1/2 oz. bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were distributed to select Washington and Oregon convenience stores in the following locations:

  • Ellensburg, WA
  • Ritzville, WA
  • Bend, OR
  • Brookings, OR
  • Harbor, OR

According to the announcement, the bags have a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Sep. 22, 2020 and an eight-character manufacturing code of “34631762” listed below the $1.29 price. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 48228” listed on the back of the bag.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

