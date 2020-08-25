Expand / Collapse search
Frito-Lay recalls some barbecue-flavored chips over allergy concerns

Recall includes bags that are part of select Frito-Lay Variety Packs

Frito-Lay is recalling a small batch of its Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips that were distributed across multiple states because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The voluntary recall covering select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags was initiated after the company discovered the chips "were inadvertently filled" with another flavor, "potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk," Frito-Lay said in a Monday notice.

The recall includes bags that are part of select Frito-Lay Variety Packs. All of the affected products were distributed to Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, according to the notice.

The company said that "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the recalled chips.

To date, the company has not been made aware of any allergic reactions related to this recalled product.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA who put out a notice on its website listing all the affected packages. 

Consumers may contact the company for a refund.

