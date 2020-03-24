During coronavirus, website offers free help to health care workers, jobs for displaced teachers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Care.com, a website that helps people find caregivers for family members and provides related services, is offering frontline health care workers and those looking for senior care free 30-day membership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The site, which is owned by the Barry Diller-chaired IAC, is also offering free access to teachers, after-school workers and others who need to pick up work as a result of schools and other institutions shutting down.

“In these unprecedented times, care in all forms is top of mind for everyone,” Care.com CEO Tim Allen said in a press release. “Care.com hopes to be there for some of the most challenged among us – frontline healthcare workers and seniors – by making it easier for them to access and find the care they need for their families and themselves.”

Health care workers can enroll at frontlines.care.com, and those looking for senior care can sign up at seniors.care.com.

The website is also offering free access to frontline workers in Rhode Island for the next 90 days so they can find help for their children, parents or pets as part of a partnership with the state. Residents can enroll for that free membership at care.com/rineed.

“It goes without saying that it is only by working together in caring for one another that we will successfully weather this crisis,” Allen said.

