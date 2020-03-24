Trucking company giving $500 coronavirus bonus to drivers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced it will be giving $500 bonus checks to its drivers, field operators and customer service facilities personnel.

The company, which is one of North America's biggest supply chain solutions providers, made the announcement on Monday due to the company's growing demands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our employees have gone above and beyond the call to action during this crisis," John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt, said in a company statement. "And nearly all of our field-level, front-line employees and certainly all of our drivers are required in person and have upheld the high standards of our company. They have kept pace with the evolving supply chain needs of our customers in the face of great uncertainty."

Roberts said he hoped the bonuses will show the company's appreciation of its employees' efforts "during these unprecedented times.” The one-time bonus will be paid out on Friday.

The company is reportedly providing employees with hand sanitizer and gloves during the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“The safety and health of all J.B. Hunt employees and their families are of the utmost importance to us. We are very grateful for their dedication to ensure critical supplies reach their destination in these challenging times,” Roberts added in the statement.

The bonus is only being given to certain drivers, including field employees and managers in terminals, intermodal ramps, maintenance shops, Dedicated Contract Service account locations, and Final Mile distribution centers who directly support drivers.

