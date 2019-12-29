FOX to rank No. 1 in TV ratings, crushing rivals

Just in time for the turn of the decade, FOX is set to take first place in overall TV ratings among viewers age 18 to 49, thanks to the company’s current content lineup. Nielsen rankings from this autumn have positioned FOX for its first win for fall programming in a decade, according to entertainment news site TheWrap.

The surge is set to break CBS’ 18-year total viewership record.

FOX is said to be leading with the 18 to 49 demographic within the entertainment programming category in part from “The Masked Singer” – an American adaption of the hit South Korean singing competition. The masked celebrity challenge aired its second season in September and wrapped in mid-December with strong ratings.

The third season of Ryan Murphy’s first-responder drama series “9-1-1” also contributed to the network’s success outside of sports programs like “Thursday Night Football.”

From Sept. 23 to Dec. 22, Nielsen’s data stream shows that FOX earned a 2.01 within the 18 to 49 demo, which is a standout when compared to competitors NBC, ABC and CBS.

In that same timeframe, FOX got over 7.3 million viewers to tune in for its fall programming. This number overtakes ABC’s 5.4 million-plus viewers. NBC and CBS received slightly higher numbers, but by a slight margin of approximately 10.6 and 7.1 percent, respectively.

Finalized results from Nielsen for fall programming will be released after the season’s close on Dec. 29. However, insiders familiar with the Nielsen data told TheWrap there most likely won’t be a drastic change in the last week of the year due to the holidays.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business.