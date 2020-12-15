Fox News contributor slams hypocrisy over shutting down restaurants with eye-popping Costco pictures

Fox News Contributor Katie Pavlich criticized state and local leaders’ decisions to shut down restaurants during a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, posting pictures of a crowded box-chain store to her social media page.

Costco, which sells groceries and other essential items, is among large, brand-name stores that some have criticized while many small businesses and restaurants have been forced to close under state and local restrictions.

Pavlich suggested that it did not make sense that so many people could gather inside a Costco location, but were prohibited from having a meal at a restaurant in some places.

A big difference, however, is that diners are not able to wear their masks while eating and drinking, a critical measure believed to help prevent transmission. Some restaurants also require diners to eat in small, enclosed spaces, which experts say can facilitate transmission.

A vast number of small businesses have been forced to close permanently due to revenues lost amid restrictions on operations. The dilemma has divided the public – and politicians – over how the situation should properly be handled to balance saving both lives and livelihoods.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently shut down indoor dining in Manhattan, as temperatures in the city make it unlikely residents will continue to enjoy meals outdoors.

Some local business owners have accused Cuomo of destroying New York City.

Last month, restaurants in Los Angeles were also required to pause in-person dining.

A Los Angeles business owner told FOX Business earlier this month that small business owners and employees were going to “die” from poverty, depression and suicide.

