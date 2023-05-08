Formerly homeless woman in California wins $5M lottery on ticket purchased at Walmart: 'Just random'

A woman who was homeless six years ago has recently won $5 million from the California Lottery.

Lucia Forseth, a resident of The Golden State, was identified as a winner of the lottery board’s "Scratchers" scratch-off game, on Wednesday, May 3.

In a press release, the California Lottery disclosed Forseth’s name but noted that she doesn’t wish to speak to the media.

KENTUCKY GROCERY STORE WORKERS SPLIT $50K LOTTERY WIN FROM SCRATCH-OFF THEY BOUGHT DURING BREAK

The lottery board won’t share additional information about Forseth, however, she did provide the California Lottery a statement and a few details about her life.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," Forseth told California Lottery officials. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million."

"You never think you have a chance to win it," she continued. "It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

Forseth purchased her Scratchers lottery scratch-off ticket in 2023 from a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, California, which is located in Contra Costa County, an industrial suburb that’s not far from the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new multimillionaire told the California Lottery that she stopped at the Walmart Supercenter for an oil change on her car and she purchased a single scratch-off ticket to pass the time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 152.71 +0.90 +0.59%

FLORIDA WOMAN WINS $1M LOTTERY AFTER NEARLY THROWING AWAY WINNING TICKET

"I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won," she told the lottery board. "I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!"

Forseth is reportedly planning to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

FOX Business reached out to the California Lottery for comment.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it’s only possible with our players' support," California Lottery Spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a statement.

"Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike," Becker continued.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

The California Lottery was founded in 1984 after voters approved the California State Lottery Act for the purpose of providing supplemental funding to public education, according to the lottery board’s website.

More than $41 billion has been raised for California public schools, public colleges and public educational entities.

The California Lottery reports that it gives 95 cents of every dollar raised from lottery games to public schools and colleges, lottery player prizes and retailer compensation.

During the fiscal year 2021-to-2022, the California Lottery reportedly generated more than $8.8 billion in sales and transferred approximately $2 billion to public education.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More than 95% of that $8.8 billion went back to the community in the form of prize payouts, retailer commissions and bonuses and education contributions, according to the California Lottery.