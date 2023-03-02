Kentucky grocery store workers split $50K lottery win from scratch-off they bought during break

A pair of colleagues from Kentucky are splitting a $50,000 prize after winning a scratch-off game together.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, two cashiers who work at a Valu Market grocery store on Bardstown Road in Louisville, purchased Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets from their employer during their break, the lottery board shared in a press release issued on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The duo reportedly won $100 from a $30 ticket and followed through with a $50 500X ticket.

"We were excited about the first win," Trice and Mitchell said, in a joint statement. "We even did a little fist bump."

With their second ticket, Trice and Mitchell first scratched off a $500 winning.

The pair's subsequent scratches totaled $50,000, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Trice told the Kentucky Lottery that she felt like she was "going to pass out" after they scratched off their second spot.

"We were just messing around and decided to play," she said, in a statement.

The Kentucky Lottery hasn’t disclosed the exact date when Trice and Mitchell collected their prize, but the lottery board noted it happened on Mitchell’s birthday.

Their giant novelty check says "one lucky day" in the date section, according to a photo released by the Kentucky Lottery.

Trice and Mitchell’s $50,000 win was split between them, and they both received $17,875, after taxes.

The Valu Market location Trice and Mitchell work at will reportedly receive $500 from the Kentucky Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Mitchell told the Kentucky Lottery he plans to use his winnings to purchase a car and find a new place to live.

"I’ll never forget it," Mitchell said, in a statement. "Definitely a birthday to remember."

Trice told the Kentucky Lottery that she plans to use her winnings to cover rent and savings.

Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery have gone to in-state education grants and scholarship programs. The lottery board reports it has donated more than $4.4 billion to cover educational costs for Kentuckians since 1999.