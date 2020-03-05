Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Former United Auto Workers president charged in embezzlement scheme

Associated Press
FOX Business' David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, former investor Carol Roth, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek and Kingsview Asset Management's CIO Scott Martin discuss Gary Jones' departure as the president of the UAW and bribes the UAW allegedly accepted from Fiat Chrysler.

DETROIT -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government's sweeping corruption probe.

Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal "information," which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.