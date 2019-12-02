UAW institutes financial reforms amid corruption probe

The scandal-plagued United Auto Workers announced a series of financial reforms Monday as the fallout from a federal corruption probe continues.

UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry said the UAW is "committed to putting in place checks and balances and accounting reforms that prevent financial malfeasance."

"This top-to-bottom assessment of our financial and accounting procedures and policies will result in a stronger and more stringent financial oversight of all expenditures and financial transactions," Curry said in a statement. "With the support of our entire International Executive Board, we will keep the membership and staff updated on our progress and changes."

The financial reforms the UAW is pursuing include hiring four more auditors and engaging Deloitte to conduct a "complete assessment" of the organization, including the UAW Golf Course and Black Lake Education Center.

Other steps the union is taking include more internal training and increased centralization of accounting and financial operations.

Former UAW President Gary Jones resigned in November and has been replaced by Acting President Rory Gamble. Jones was under fire within the union for the "submission of false, misleading and inaccurate expense records."

"Dues dollars are sacred," Gamble said in a statement on Monday. "Secretary-Treasurer Curry and I, along with the entire International Executive Board, are committed to establishing stringent financial controls and new procedures to address and fix any weaknesses in the system. The UAW will hand over to our membership in 2022 a financially safeguarded union."

